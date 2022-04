Florida Gas Prices Continue To Move Downward

Florida gas prices are continuing a downward move.

The statewide average Sunday was $4.07, down a dime from one week ago.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $3.89. A North Escambia low of $3.82 could be found Sunday night at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while four Pensacola gas stations were at $3.58.

