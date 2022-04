Flomaton’s Zeb Vickery Inks With UAB Football

Flomaton High School senior Zeb Vickery signed a letter of intent Monday to play football at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Vickery will play quarterback at UAB.

Vickery will become the third Flomaton Hurricane to actively play Division 1 football. Jackson Dullard is at Troy State, and Daquan Johnson is at Duke.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.