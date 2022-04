First Baptist Church of Bratt Hosting Annual Deer Supper Saturday

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will host their Annual Deer Supper this Saturday at 6 p.m.

Bro. Matt Kelly, with Equip Ministries, will be the guest speaker again this year. The event is free.

The First Baptist Church of Bratt is located at 4570 Highway 4 in Bratt, just under a mile west of Northview High School.