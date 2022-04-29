FHP: Molino Man Suffered Medical Condition Before Fatal Wreck

April 29, 2022

A 39-year old Molino man was pronounced dead after a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling west on Jackson Street approaching Benson Place when he ran off the roadway and collided with a utility pole and street sign.

“The driver suffered from a medical condition which caused the collision,” FHP said in their report. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 