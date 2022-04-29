FHP: Molino Man Suffered Medical Condition Before Fatal Wreck

A 39-year old Molino man was pronounced dead after a traffic crash Thursday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling west on Jackson Street approaching Benson Place when he ran off the roadway and collided with a utility pole and street sign.

“The driver suffered from a medical condition which caused the collision,” FHP said in their report. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.