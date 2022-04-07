FDOH Escambia Offers Free HIV Testing

April 7, 2022

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) offers free HIV rapid testing at the After-Hours Clinic, held on the first Thursday of each month. The next After-Hours Clinic is today, April 7, at FDOH-Escambia’s 1295 West Fairfield Drive location.

Free HIV rapid testing is also available each Monday thru Friday from 8a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at FDOH-Escambia.

The testing is open to the public, with no appointment needed.

  • What: Free HIV Rapid Testing After-Hours Clinic
  • Who: Open to the public, no appointment needed
  • When: Thursday, April 7 between 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.*
  • Where: FDOH-Escambia, 1295 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola, FL
  • How: The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 