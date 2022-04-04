Family Offer Thanks: Driver Slams Into Downed Tree After Last Week’s Storms

Early last Thursday morning, Jim Harrison of Walnut Hill was headed to work. Severe storms had passed through the area before daylight.

His wife, Amanda, said the family had prayed for protection from the storm the night before, and they had made it safely through the worst of the weather.

They did not know that high winds had downed a tree on Pine Forest Road, not far from Highway 97. Jim was unable to see the tree, blinded by headlights from a vehicle that was turning around. His GMC Yukon Denali crashed into the tree.

“He hit it and then sailed through the tree debris and into the ditch,’ Amanda said. “Thankfully he walked away with a busted lip and soreness from the air bag and that’s it.”

“The state trooper asked who was driving and Jim said, ‘I was at first but then Jesus took the wheel. Thank you God for your protection over him,” Amanda added. “It’s definitely a witness to the fact that God had him.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.