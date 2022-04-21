Escambia Man Gets 27 Years On Child Porn Charges

An Escambia County man has been sentenced on multiple child porn counts.

Scott Alexander Chappelear was sentenced to 27 years in state prison and designated a sexual offender by Judge John Simon. Chappelear entered a plea straight up to the court on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and one count of using a computer to solicit the sexual conduct of a child.

FDLE began its investigation in August 2021. An undercover agent, posing as a 14-year old female, began communicating with Chappelear, who tried to coax the “child” into performing sexual acts and sent adult pornography, according to the agency.

Chappelear believed that he was communicating with a minor child. During the course of the communications, Chappelear solicited sexual acts, transmitted pornography, and agreed to meet with the undercover agent.

FDLE said Chappelear also agreed to meet the person he thought was a 14-year old girl at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.

A search warrant was served at his home at 8126 Crystal Wells Place, off East Olive Road. Agents found dozens of child sexual abuse material photos with some children as young as one to three years of age on two of his cell phones, according to the report.

“This defendant posed a significant danger to the community. He went from possessing child pornography to actively seeking out minor children online. This sentence will ensure that the community is safe from any future actions of Mr. Chappelear,” said prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer.

This investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.