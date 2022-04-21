Escambia Man Gets 27 Years On Child Porn Charges

April 21, 2022

An Escambia County man has been sentenced on multiple child porn counts.

Scott Alexander Chappelear was sentenced to 27 years in state prison and designated a sexual offender by Judge John Simon. Chappelear entered a plea straight up to the court on 15 counts of possession of child pornography, six counts of transmission of harmful materials to a minor, and one count of using a computer to solicit the sexual conduct of a child.

FDLE began its investigation in August 2021. An undercover agent, posing as a 14-year old female, began communicating with Chappelear, who tried to coax the “child” into performing sexual acts and sent adult pornography, according to the agency.

Chappelear believed that he was communicating with a minor child. During the course of the communications, Chappelear solicited sexual acts, transmitted pornography, and agreed to meet with the undercover agent.

FDLE said Chappelear also agreed to meet the person he thought was a 14-year old girl at Shoreline Park in Gulf Breeze.

A search warrant was served at his home at 8126 Crystal Wells Place, off East Olive Road. Agents found dozens of child sexual abuse material photos with some children as young as one to three years of age on two of his cell phones, according to the report.

“This defendant posed a significant danger to the community. He went from possessing child pornography to actively seeking out minor children online. This sentence will ensure that the community is safe from any future actions of Mr. Chappelear,” said prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer.

This investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 