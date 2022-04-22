Escambia Man Caught Cooking Crack Cocaine In Hotel Room

April 22, 2022

An Escambia County man has been arrested for allegedly cooking crack cocaine in a hotel room.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel in the 7000 block of Pensacola Boulevard on Wednesday.

Once inside the hotel room, deputies said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia and a MP5-style gun.

Demetrius “Meat” Johnson was a charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of cocaine within a thousand feet of a place of worship, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Escambia County jail with bond set at $25,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 