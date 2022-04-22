Escambia Man Caught Cooking Crack Cocaine In Hotel Room

An Escambia County man has been arrested for allegedly cooking crack cocaine in a hotel room.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a hotel in the 7000 block of Pensacola Boulevard on Wednesday.

Once inside the hotel room, deputies said they found methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia and a MP5-style gun.

Demetrius “Meat” Johnson was a charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of cocaine within a thousand feet of a place of worship, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the Escambia County jail with bond set at $25,500.