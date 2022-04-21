Escambia County Teacher Wanted On Child Abuse Charge

An Escambia County teacher is wanted on a child abuse charge.

On February 24, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies deputies were made aware of a possible child abuse case involving teacher Richard Jay Harris and student at Oakcrest Elementary School.

According to the ECSO:

“During the investigation, it was reported the teacher called the student to his desk and asked the student why she was so bad. The student told the teacher that she didn’t know why. The teacher then told the student to go sit down and shut up ‘you punk b***h’. The student then hit the teacher and returned to her desk.

“The teacher walked over to where the student was sitting, leaned down face to face, and allegedly said ‘now it’s my turn’. He then picked up the chair the student was sitting in, tilted the chair dropping the student, causing the child to hit their head on the floor.”

ECSO investigators said they have made numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Harris.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harris is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.