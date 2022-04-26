EREC Names Hetrick, Bott As Scholarship Winners

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has announced the winners of the 2022 Herman D. Johnson Scholarship Awards.

They are Sarah Hetrick from Escambia County (pictured left) and Hanna Bott of Santa Rosa County.

Hetrick is a senior at Northview High School and is the daughter of Joseph and Connie Hetrick. She plans to use this scholarship to pursue a nursing degree.

Hetrick is the senior class secretary and participates in several clubs such as Student Government Association, Math Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also holds many hours volunteering for Northwest Escambia Ballpark and First Baptist Church of Bratt.

Bott is a senior at Central High School and is the daughter of Penny Bott. Hannah hopes to follow in her mother’s footsteps as an elementary teacher.

Bott has held many offices in Key Club and Beta , and is currently volunteering at Olive Baptist Church and Chumuckla Elementary School. She was an EREC delegate for the Tallahassee Youth Tour and will be attending the Washington Youth Tour.

In the past, capital credits issued by EREC that were unclaimed had to be turned over to the state. But state legislation now allows such funds to be deposited into a qualified, educational charity fund. The EREC membership voted to use these funds in the form of scholarships.