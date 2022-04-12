Environmental Officer Heather Gresham Named Escambia County Employee Of Month

April 12, 2022

Environmental Enforcement Officer Heather Gresham was recently named the Escambia County Employee of the Month.

Gresham’s career with Escambia County began on July 11, 2011. Since then, she has been regularly recognized for her outstanding level of service to her fellow team members and the citizens of Escambia County. In her role as an Environmental Enforcement Officer, she performs site inspections and investigations to collect field information related to potential code enforcement violations; assesses conditions and recommends appropriate actions; and performs re-inspections as needed. She also conducts research on applicable records, policies, laws, and ordinances, and issues notices of violations and civil citations. Gresham frequently collaborates with the public, other agencies and staff to obtain and provide information, mediate conflicts, and negotiate amicable resolutions.

When needed, Gresham acts as the alternate Clerk of the Court for the Special Magistrate and Administrative Assistant/Senior Office Support Assistant. She prepares and presents cases for quasi-judicial proceedings and manages a caseload of potential and current violations, prepares related status reports and attends meetings related to caseloads.

“Heather always carries herself in a professional manner,” said Natural Resources Management Director Chips Kirschenfeld. “She exemplifies the character and conduct that all code enforcement officers should display and always has a great attitude. Heather is always the first to take on any additional duties and assist anyone who asks for help. She excels at citizen communication and can bring a calming presence to any situation.  She has a positive impact on her team members, citizens and all other agencies inside and outside of Escambia County and it is a pleasure to have her in our department.”

Outside of her role with the county, Gresham enjoys spending her time volunteering regularly in the community. She participates in feeding the homeless, clothing drop-offs, and Pensacola Bike Build for children at Christmas.

