Elaine Connell Penton

Elaine Connell Penton passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family March 30, 2022. She was born December 21, 1946 in Clanton, Alabama to the late Dalton and Sarah Connell.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wayne Penton; and grandson, Trace Penton.

Elaine is survived by her children; Cyndi (David) Boyd, Howard (Becky) Penton, Jerry Penton; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, sister; Christina Martin, numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine also fondly known as “MeMe”, took pride in caring for and supporting her family and friends in numerous pastimes including car racing, sports and high school band. She was most happy surrounded by family and friends and providing an expertly home cooked meal. She was an avid animal lover, she never met a stray she didn’t like.

In keeping with her wishes, a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers to honor her love of animals, please donate to your local animal rescue.