Elaine Connell Penton

April 6, 2022

Elaine Connell Penton passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family March 30, 2022. She was born December 21, 1946 in Clanton, Alabama to the late Dalton and Sarah Connell.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wayne Penton; and grandson, Trace Penton.

Elaine is survived by her children; Cyndi (David) Boyd, Howard (Becky) Penton, Jerry Penton; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren with one on the way, sister; Christina Martin, numerous nieces and nephews.

Elaine also fondly known as “MeMe”, took pride in caring for and supporting her family and friends in numerous pastimes including car racing, sports and high school band. She was most happy surrounded by family and friends and providing an expertly home cooked meal. She was an avid animal lover, she never met a stray she didn’t like.

In keeping with her wishes, a memorial will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers to honor her love of animals, please donate to your local animal rescue.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 