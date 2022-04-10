Chávez’s Big Game Not Enough As Wahoos Fall Late

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos came up short in the search for their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday night, falling 6-5 to the Biloxi Shuckers in front of another sellout hometown crowd.

After a seventh-inning rally gave the Blue Wahoos their first lead of the game, Biloxi’s Tristen Lutz hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the ninth to guide the Shuckers to their second late win in a row.

Zach McCambley pitched well for Pensacola in his first start of the season, completing 5.0 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out five.

Offensively, an early two-run home run from Biloxi’s Felix Valerio was countered by an equalizing Cobie Fletcher-Vance two-run shot in the bottom of the second, but a pair of Pensacola errors put Biloxi back ahead 4-2.

Santiago Chávez knocked a solo home run in the sixth to draw the Blue Wahoos to within a run at 4-3, and 2.0 scoreless relief innings from Zack Leban kept the game within reach until Pensacola scratched across two runs in the seventh on an RBI infield single from Luis Aviles Jr. and a bases-loaded walk from Chávez to take a 5-4 lead.

Pensacola had an opportunity to extend their lead in the eighth, as Hayden Cantrelle drew a leadoff walk and stole his way to third base, but were unable to bring home the insurance run.

Andrew Nardi (L, 0-1) allowed the go-ahead home run to Lutz in the top of the ninth, and Nash Walters (W, 1-0) worked around another Blue Wahoos baserunner at third base in the bottom half of the inning to lock down Biloxi’s win.

The Blue Wahoos and Shuckers wrap up their three-game series at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos