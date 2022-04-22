Century Charter Review Committee Missing Public Records From Three Months Of Work

Public records from three months of work by the Century Charter Review Committee are missing.

Chairperson Mary Bourgeois told the committee Thursday night that they can’t find minutes and charter revisions made during the period.

“I would like to say this. November, and December, and January — the two months of last year and the month of January — we lost a lot of our minutes and a lot of our discussion,” she said early in a committee meeting Thursday afternoon. “You couldn’t find any of the paperwork for this charter from our notes and all, and I went and dug through a bunch of stuff today to find a charter that we black-lined.”

The committee is tasked with updating the charter — the document that legally establishes the town, outlines its powers and spells out how it should operate. The committee has met periodically since October 2019.

Thursday afternoon, the committee made tweaks to a draft charter. They will meet again in June, in hopes of sending a final draft to the Century Town Council for approval. With the council’s blessings, the new charter will appear on the November ballot for voter consideration.

Bourgeois addressed the committee again at the end of the end about the missing records.

“I want to say this again, November, December, January. We lost a lot that we had voted on and a lot of language from not having minutes and just stuff disappeared. I went back and look at a lot of things that we had discussed and lost. We’ve tried. I went over a bunch of it with Buz (consultant Buz Eddy) to try to just let you know. That was part of some notes….They can’t find it.”

She then appealed to committee members not only for recommended changes to the draft charter, but anything they can recollect from the three-month period.

“So is there anything that you can remember or that you’re not happy with that we have left out?”

Pictured top: Century Charter Review Committee chairperson Mary Bourgeois explains missing documents as consultant Buz Eddy listens Thursday evening. Pictured below: Committee member Kathryn Fleming reviews a draft charter. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.