Century Approves Free Rent, Short Term Lease With Startup Transportation Company

The Town of Century has approved a free rent, three month lease with a startup transportation business.

Tuesday night, the council approved the lease with Metro Rapid Transport and their for profit non-emergency medical and other transportation service business.

The town will revisit the lease before it ends and consider options going forward; there is not an automatic renewal or extension. During the three months, the company will be required to pay utilities, but the town does not currently have a separate electric meter for the 1,000 square foot portion of the building leased by Metro Rapid.

The council unanimously approved the zero-dollar lease for the first three months. In February, the council received a business plan from Metro Rapid that indicated the company had budgeted $20,000 for leasing a facility, plus $25,000 to renovate the facility.

“I don’t want to deprive Century of the benefit of having a transit system,” Council President Luis Gomez, Jr.

“After the three months, we come back to the council and say well how much we are doing this lease for now and how much we can afford,” owner Trina James-Tanner said. “Century is small. There is no big money coming through. So it’s not like I’m gonna go right in and start making a thousand dollars a day with what I’m doing.”

“I’m trying to help the elderly. I’m trying to help the disabled. So if y’all can work with me would be great, she added.

Town Attorney Matt Dannheisser, who drafted the lease, refrained from suggesting a dollar amount for the lease citing insufficient familiarity with the Century Business Center.

Dannheisser stated in an email that he was instructed to refrain from including any requirement that the principal owners of Metro Rapid personally guarantee the rent and other obligations. The town has not conducted any due diligence into the company’s owners.

“Please recognize that because Metro Rapid is a new company (having been formed in Dec. 2021), it may have little assets. Correspondingly, in the event of breach of any terms of the lease (including, for example, breach of insurance or indemnification requirements of Sections 11 and 12), the Town may have difficulty effectively enforcing its rights under the lease,” Dannheisser warned.

Under the lease, Metro Rapid accepts the premises “as is” with the town having no responsibility for any repairs or alterations.

Metro Rapid also has nonexclusive right to use the paved parking surfaces and driveway. The lease also allows the company to use a portion of the property to the east of the Century Business Center as a bus parking area, but the buses and other vehicles are not allowed at the Century Business Center at anytime. Their use is limited to overnight and temporary parking of less than 12 hours. They are not allowed to make any repairs or service the vehicles on the property.

Metro Rapid must also maintain liability insurance with limits of at least $1 million per person or $2 million for injuries to more than one person and $250,000 for property damage.

Metro Rapid Transport plans to operate 18 hours a day, six days a week, according to their business plan and be based in the “northern Pensacola area”.

Proposed rates for the service are $2.50 “in town” or $5 round trip. For “out of town” trips, it will be $45 for the first 30 miles ($90 round tip) plus 20 cents per additional mile, according to the company’s undated business plan submitted to the town.

Metro Transit estimates nearly $4.2 million is needed to establish and maintain the service for three years. The plan states they have been able to generate about $8,000 in home equity from the owner, they are applying for state funding, and they are working to establish a line of credit at Navy Federal Credit Union.

Pictured: Metro Rapid Transport owner Trina James-Tanner addresses the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.