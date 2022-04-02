Car Crashes Backwards Into Tree; Driver Is Ejected Into Beaver Pond

April 2, 2022

A woman’s car rear-ended a tree before she was ejected into a beaver pond Friday afternoon near McDavid.

The woman was eastbound on Highway 164 at Pine Barren Road when she lost control and ran off the road. Traveling backwards, the rear of her Honda Accord collided with a tree before the car rotated into another tree. The adult female driver was ejected through the driver’s side window and into a beaver pond.

A passerby stopped and pulled the woman out of the pond. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Florida Highway is investigating the crash.  The McDavid Station of Fire Rescue also responded.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 