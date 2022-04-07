Cantonment Tree ID Trail Receives New Additions At Extension Office

A tree identification trail in Cantonment has received some new additions.

The Florida Forest Service donated nine trees for the trail at the Escambia County Extension office on Stefani Road.

Each tree was in a three or seven gallon pot and included river birch, American beech, loblolly bay, spruce pine, water hickory, winged elm, sand pine, Florida maple, and sassafras. Approximately 35 species native to Florida have been planted along this trail in the past three years. Additional species already growing prior to trail installation can be seen on Extension property on the disc golf course, along the trail, and in the gardens.

Having this large variety of trees in one place essentially gives Escambia County its own arboretum highlighting Florida native species. The trail has been used to teach tree identification classes to both FFA and 4-H groups preparing for forestry competitions. Each tree is labeled, so people explore the many different species of trees that can grow in Northwest Florida. It is a great resource for arborists or landscapers brushing up on their skills, homeowners looking for ideas for trees to plant in their yards, or outdoor enthusiasts who want to know what they are looking at when engaging in their favorite outdoor activity.

The trail is part of a larger outdoor education and recreation project located at the Escambia Extension Office at 3740 Stefani Road. It includes a nearly one-mile walking trail loop, nine-hole disc golf course, and the tree trail. The publicly accessible walking trail was built and funded by Escambia County in 2018. O

nce the trail was in place, new trees were planted to provide shade and education. Funding for the original tree plantings and signage were provided by a grant from International Paper, while the design and installation of the disc golf course were funded by the Escambia County 4-H Foundation.

The popular facility is open to members of the public during daylight hours.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.