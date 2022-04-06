Cantonment Man Accused Of Multiple Vehicle And Vending Machine Burglaries

A Cantonment man has now been charged with breaking into several coin operated vending machines throughout Escambia County October 2021 and March 2022.

Christopher Brian Gentry, 51, was charged with six counts of maliciously damaging a coin-operated machine, four counts of burglary of a business, eight counts of criminal mischief, and six counts of petit theft.

On October 15, 2021, Gentry allegedly damaged three soft drink vending machines outside of the Grocery Advantage store on North Davis Highway.

A few days later, Gentry allegedly pried open the cash panel on an ice vending machine in the 4000 block of East Olive Road and took approximately $650 while causing $1,650 in damage. Blood was discovered on jagged metal and samples were taken for DNA evidence. The DNA was matched tos Gentry, according to an arrest report.

In January 2022, Gentry was charged with nine counts of felony burglary, grant theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied structure, and criminal mischief property damage. He is accused of burglarizing several Escambia County Parks and Recreation vehicles at their East Nine Mile Road complex and stealing multiple items.

Wednesday morning, Gentry remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $285,500.