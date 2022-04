Blue Wahoos, Trash Pandas Suspended Due To Rain

The second game of the series between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Rocket City Trash Pandas was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday night due to rain in Madison, Alabama.

The game, which was in a 3-3 tie, will resume Thursday at 4:05 p.m, prior to the regularly scheduled game at 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday night, the Blue Wahoos got their first win of the young season 4-3 over Rocket City.