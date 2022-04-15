Blue Wahoos Split In Rocket City

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Rocket City Trash Pandas split in North Alabama Thursday.

Game One

Trash Pandas 5, Blue Wahoos 4

In a game that was suspended amid rain Tuesday night and completed Wednesday afternoon, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell 5-4 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, Alabama.

Braxton Martinez’s go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth proved to be the difference, despite Pensacola homers from Jerar Encarnacion and Hayden Cantrelle.

In his Double-A debut, Cody Mincey struck out six batters over 5.0 solid innings. He was given a quick 1-0 lead before he threw a pitch, thanks to a Cantrelle double and Encarnacion RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the first. Encarnacion’s long two-run homer in the fifth put Pensacola ahead 3-1, but former Blue Wahoo Aaron Whitefield tied things up 3-3 in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer of his own.

The game was suspended tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday, and was picked up on Wednesday with Eli Villalobos (L, 0-1) on the mound. Martinez hit the pivotal homer in the eighth, and Kolton Ingram (W, 1-0) worked around a Cantrelle homer in the ninth to finish the game.

Game Two



Blue Wahoos 5, Trash Pandas 3



The Pensacola Blue Wahoos rode a strong pitching performance from Will Stewart and more clutch hitting from Paul McIntosh to beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 5-3 on Thursday night.

The game helped the Blue Wahoos salvage a win out of their long day of baseball after falling 5-4 in the conclusion of Wednesday’s suspended game earlier in the afternoon.

Stewart turned in 4.0 innings of five-hit, one-run ball as the Huntsville-area native worked around traffic to keep his team in the game. His mound opponent, Brett Kerry, struck out 10 of the first 11 batters he faced and eventually struck out 12 batters over 5.0 one-hit innings.

Kerry’s lone hit allowed was a solo home run allowed to Cobie Fletcher-Vance with two outs in the fifth inning that tied the game 1-1. The Trash Pandas wasted no time reclaiming the lead, getting a two-run double from Trey Cabbage against Parker Bugg (W, 1-0) to take a 3-1 lead.

In the sixth, the Blue Wahoos welcomed the departure of Kerry and quickly loaded the bases against erratic reliever Ivan Armstrong (L, 0-1) with two walks and a hit batsman. McIntosh, who entered the game leading the league in batting average, tied the game with a two-run double to even the score 3-3.

Griffin Conine tallied the eventual game-winning at-bat, though it came about in curious fashion. With the bases loaded and one out in the sixth, Conine lifted a sacrifice fly to right field that brought home Ray-Patrick Didder for Pensacola’s fourth run. McIntosh tagged from second, though upon appeal he was called out for leaving early. Didder’s run still counted, having crossed the plate before the appeal, preserving the go-ahead run.

Troy Johnston tallied his first Double-A RBI with a single in the eighth, and Colton Hock (S, 2) protected the 5-3 lead by delivering a scoreless ninth.

The Blue Wahoos continue their road series against the Trash Pandas on Friday night.

by Daniel Venn, Pensacola Blue Wahoos