Blue Wahoos Get First Home Game Win Of The Season

Jerar Encarnacion had four RBIs, including the game-tying double and game-winning home run, to lift the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night.

Encarnacion tied the game 4-4 with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth, and provided the decisive blow with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Blue Wahoos their first home win of the season.

Cody Mincey delivered 5.0 solid innings in his second Double-A start, allowing three runs on three hits. Brett Wisely hit a solo homer in the second and a Grant Witherspoon RBI single in the third as the Blue Wahoos fell behind 3-1.

Biscuits starter Caleb Sampen allowed only one hit in his 3.0-inning start, an RBI triple to Griffin Conine that put Pensacola on the board. A solo homer from Montgomery’s Hill Alexander in the top of the sixth gave the Biscuits a 4-1 lead, but the Blue Wahoos charged back against Michael Costanzo in the bottom of the sixth.

On a windy night, a dropped infield fly off the bat of Paul McIntosh brought home a run to bring the score to 4-2. With two outs, Encarnacion drove a two-run double into the right field corner to tie the game 4-4.

Josh Simpson (W, 1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Encarnacion lined a go-ahead two-run homer off the top of the left field wall against Trevor Brigden (L, 1-2) to give Pensacola their first lead. Simpson returned for the ninth, striking out three more batters to close the door.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night.