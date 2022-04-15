Beverly Kimmons Schuster

Beverly Kimmons Schuster, 61 of Pensacola, FL passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Beverly was born in Atmore, AL, on October 23, 1960, to Talbert and Nila (Beck) Kimmons. She finished at Ernest Ward High School at 16 and went on to Faulkner College. She kept up her work in the medical field at Ascension Sacred Heart where she ultimately passed away from brain cancer.

She is preceded in death by her father, Talbert Kimmons.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Karli, Jaime and her husband Logan; mother, Nila; brother, Randy Murph and his sons, Joe and Josh; special friend, Kenneth Beck; aunt, Terri Beck and son, Burton Beck, Jr.

Beverly donated her body to science. Her hope was it might help save a life.