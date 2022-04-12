Beulah Middle Teacher Hailed As Hero For Saving Choking Student

April 12, 2022

Cheesy breadsticks with marinara. Spicy chicken sandwiches.

Green beans. And fresh fruit.

It was a rather ordinary day during a recent lunch at Beulah Middle School. But that quickly changed

Assistant Principal Sandra Reynolds was talking with a teacher and looking around the lunchroom.

“I noticed a student who appeared to be choking. The teacher and I immediately ran to the student and indeed, he was choking,” Reynolds said.

That teacher was Patrick Cornelius, an eighth grade English Language Arts instructor.

“Patrick Cornelius,” Reynolds continued, “began administering the Heimlich maneuver as I held the student’s hand and tried calming him down. The object finally came up and the student was whisked away to the clinic where his parents were called.”

And, we are happy to report, the student is doing well. And Cornelius is being hailed by the school district as a hero.

Written by William Reynolds 

 