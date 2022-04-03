Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit Was Held Saturday At Carver Park

The Annual Spring Fling Youth Summit was held Saturday at Carver Park in Cantonment.

There were free prizes, free food, music, arts and crafts, sports competition, educational and career information (grades 5-12), and lots of fun for grades kindergarten through high school.

The Spring Fling Youth Summit was sponsored by Ascend Performance Materials, IP, and the Escambia County CRA and was hosted by the Cantonment Improvement Committee.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.