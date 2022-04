Anna Adams Named Miss NHS 2022 (With Photo Gallery)

Anna Adams was crowned Miss NHS 2022 at Northview High School.

Shelby Cotita was named first runner-up, while Presley Dortch was named second runner-up.

Other award winners were:

Miss Congeniality: Anna Adams

Miss Hospitality: Shelby Cotita

Miss Physical Fitness: Anna Adams

Miss Poise and Appearance: Nevaeh Brown

Pictured top: Anna Adams (center) was named Miss NHS. Presley Dortch (left) was second runner-up, and Shelby Cotita (right) was first runner up. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.