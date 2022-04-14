Alabama Driver’s License Offices To Close For One Week

All Alabama driver’s license services, including online, will be unavailable April 18-25.

Examiners will still be able to administer road skills tests during this time, however, customers will not be issued their license until the offices fully reopen.

This temporary closure is necessary to install LEADS, the state’s new modernized driver license system.

County offices will remain open during the transitional period but strictly for revenue and probate services.

Once LEADS goes live on May 26, Alabama citizens will have access to a variety of new options and such enhanced services as allowing individuals to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office. Additionally, ALEA will offer expanded online services including but not limited to:

Ability to update their addresses

Ability to pay and reinstate their licenses

Ability to upload U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Medical Cards

Ability to view Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Hazmat background checks

Ability to issue duplicate licenses to eligible foreign nationals

Ability to pre-apply for individuals who are requesting an Alabama License for the first time

In addition to the new hardware, tremendous amounts of data received since 1970 will be converted into LEADS.