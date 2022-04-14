Mr. Jeffrey Lynn Weaver, age 52, passed away, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Pensacola, FL. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, AL. He was employed with Tribal Police of Poarch Band of Creek Indians for many years. He was a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Friendly Holiness Church.

Mr. Weaver valued his time he got to spend with his family and friends, he always loved to prank and joke with them all. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed motorcycles, and race cars. He was a loving husband, a great father, and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Charlene Rolin Weaver.

He is survived by his father, James “Red” Weaver, of Poarch, AL; loving wife of three years, Brittany Weaver, of Poarch, AL; two sons, Hunter Smith, of Mobile, AL; Hayden Weaver, of Poarch, AL; one daughter, Hayla Weaver, of Poarch, AL; one brother, Daniel (Tracey) Weaver, of Atmore, AL; two sisters, Frankie (Shane) Haskew, of Brewton, AL; Christy Warren, of Excel, AL; other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at McCullough Christian Center with Rev. Ray Ward officiating.

Burial was at New Home Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lee Fountain, Steven Bradley, Joey Williams, Lucas Gibson, Kyler McGlothren, and Brandon Lolly.

Honorary pallbearers were Brad Tolbert, and Dewitt Carter.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home LLC. are in charge of all arrangements.