Two Convicted, Sentenced To Life In Prison For Klondike Road Murder

Two men have been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the October 3, 2020, murder of a man outside his Klondike Road home.

Samuel Young, 26, and Kentavious Oliver, 30, were both convicted of second degree murder.

Kevin Swann, 37, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Prosecutors described the shooting as a “drug rip-off’.