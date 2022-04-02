Stan Telatovich Multipurpose Room Designated At Tate High For Local Wrestling Legend

The multipurpose room in the Tate High School gym has been officially named the Stan Telatovich Multipurpose Room..

Stan cis a legendary wrestling coach in Escambia County.

He started the wrestling program at Washington High School and served as head coach from 1971-1975.

Telatovich also started the wrestling program at Tate High School in 1987 and served as head coach from 1987-2003.

He also served as a wrestling coach at Tate from 2006-2012, and from 2018 to the present — a total of 26 years as wrestling coach at Tate. During those years, he coached 25 state qualifiers, three of which were state place finishers, and a two-time state runner-up.

Telatovich spent 31 years teaching in the Escambia County School District.

“Stan Telatovich has dedicated his life and career to education and athletics, even post retirement. He has instilled the importance of dedication, character, good sportsmanship, and discipline in his students and the athletes he has coached,” a resolution approved this week by the Escambia County School Board states.

The new name took effect immediately upon adoption by the school board.

Pictured: Stan Telatovich (left) and Escambia School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.