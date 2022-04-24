2022 Congressional Art Competition Winners Announced In Florida’s First District

On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Florida’s First District.

Winners were:

1st Place Winner: Jason Creef from Booker T. Washington High School

2nd Place Winner: Elly Diaz from Pace High School

3rd Place Winner: Aaron Waters from Pace High School

1st Place Runner Up: Evelyn Mosley from Rocky Bayou Christian School

2nd Place Runner Up: Elizabeth Plauche from Rocky Bayou Christian School

3rd Place Runner Up: Coral Pyritz from Pace High School

4th Place Runner Up: Alexandra Cherif from Destin High School

5th Place Runner Up: Kaydee Cook from Tate High School

The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.