2022 Congressional Art Competition Winners Announced In Florida’s First District
April 24, 2022
On Saturday, Rep. Matt Gaetz announced the winners of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for Florida’s First District.
Winners were:
- 1st Place Winner: Jason Creef from Booker T. Washington High School
- 2nd Place Winner: Elly Diaz from Pace High School
- 3rd Place Winner: Aaron Waters from Pace High School
- 1st Place Runner Up: Evelyn Mosley from Rocky Bayou Christian School
- 2nd Place Runner Up: Elizabeth Plauche from Rocky Bayou Christian School
- 3rd Place Runner Up: Coral Pyritz from Pace High School
- 4th Place Runner Up: Alexandra Cherif from Destin High School
- 5th Place Runner Up: Kaydee Cook from Tate High School
The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.
Comments