With 1,142 Members, IMPACT 100 Will Award Over $1.1 Million To Local Nonprofits In 2022

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a local women’s philanthropic organization, has announced 1,142 members for 2022.

IMPACT 100 will give back $1,142,000 by awarding 11 transformative project grants of $103,820 each to nonprofit organizations serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on October 16, 2022. This is the ninth consecutive year that IMPACT 100 has been able to award over one million dollars in grants to nonprofit organizations in the Greater Pensacola Bay Area.

This is the 19th year IMPACT 100 will have awarded grants to local nonprofit organizations. After awarding the 2022 grants, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will have funded 142 grants, totaling $15,092,000.

“I am so proud of the women of IMPACT 100. Through the combined efforts of 1,142 women, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will be able to award grants totaling $1,142,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties,” said Roz Leahy, president of IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “What a wonderful, giving community we live in! The spirit of philanthropy is alive and well among us as demonstrated by the 1,142 women who have chosen to be a part of IMPACT 100 in 2022.”

In October of this year, IMPACT 100 will award grants in each of five focus areas for a total of 11 transformative grants in the areas of: Arts, Culture and History; Education; Environment & Recreation; Family; and Health & Wellness. Due to the overwhelming response to the membership drive, one additional grant will be awarded in one of the five focus areas for a total of 11 transformative grants.

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area will host a free nonprofit workshop for those considering applying for a grant on Tuesday, April 19 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center. Speakers will be Dr. Irv Williams PHD, MCAP, director, Specialty Programs Lakeview Center Inc. and Emily Lalas, senior auditor of Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.