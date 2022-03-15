Walnut Hill Woman Charged With Battery Of Her 78-Year Old Male Roommate

March 15, 2022

A Walnut Hill woman is accused of hitting her 78-year old roommate with a glass vase.

Victoria Lynn Burkett, 34, was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older and tampering with or harassing a witness.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Burkett was a roommate of the 78-year old victim, but they were not in a romantic relationship. He said he allowed Burkett to stay in a room at his residence off Highway 164 in Walnut Hill “because he’s been trying to help her out”, the report states.

The victim told deputies that Burkett became upset because he would not allow her to use his vehicle because she does not have a license. He stated the argument escalated, and Burkett grabbed a flower vase and began to hit him.

The man told deputies that he placed his hands and arms up to protect his face. She allegedly took his phone to prevent him from calling for help.

Deputies noted that the victims’ hands and arms were injured and bloody.

“Burkett is a stocky woman who is on drugs who is on drugs a lot of the time and will beat him up if she disagrees with him or sometimes for no reason,” the victim told deputies.

“When she hits me, it hurts,” the victim said.

Burkett was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond. A judge ordered her to not have any contact with the victim.

