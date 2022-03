Walbridge Street To Close At Ten Mile Next Week

Walbridge Street will be closed at the intersection of West Ten Mile Road will be closed temporarily beginning Monday, March 28 at 8 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured to Haley Land and Bowman Avenue as Escambia County installs a new drainage systems. The road is expected to reopen by Wednesday, March 30.

NorthEscambia.com photo and graphic, click to enlarge.