Vehicle Rolls Over On Jacks Branch Road

There were no serious injuries in a rollover wreck late Sunday afternoon on Jacks Branch Road in Cantonment

The driver of a Lexus lost control, ran off the roadway and overturned near Green Tree Circle, about a mile off Muscogee Road. The vehicle came to rest upright.

The Florida Highway Patrol website listed the wreck as a hit and run crash, but there were no further details provided.

