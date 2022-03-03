UWF Argos Football Team Reads To Pine Meadow Elementary Students

Members of the University of West Florida Argos football team read books to students Wednesday at Pine Meadow Elementary School.

Wednesday was National Read Across America Day, an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

The Pine Meadow Panthers were very excited to listen to the stories and lessons from the players.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.