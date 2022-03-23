UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension Welcomes New Horticulture Agent

March 23, 2022

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (US/IFAS) Santa Rosa Extension has hired Joshua Criss as a new residential horticulture agent.

Criss earned a degree in plant science from the University of Florida and worked at the West Florida Research and Education Center. He previously had a career in the Air Force. Familial ties to farming drove his interest in plant growth and production where he maintains a desire to serve his community by helping others succeed. Currently, Criss and his family live in Santa Rosa County. His role is to lead a team of master gardeners who provide expertise in horticulture and Florida friendly landscaping.

The UF/IFAS Santa Rosa Extension provides residents of Santa Rosa County with research-backed education and expertise in specific areas. The extension office offers clinics that provide plant diagnostics and help gardeners maximize production in the local environment, including lawn, edible and ornamental gardening. These clinics are available five days a week at the Milton office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton, and Tuesdays in the Gulf Breeze tax office, 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 