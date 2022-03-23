UF/IFAS Santa Rosa County Extension Welcomes New Horticulture Agent

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (US/IFAS) Santa Rosa Extension has hired Joshua Criss as a new residential horticulture agent.

Criss earned a degree in plant science from the University of Florida and worked at the West Florida Research and Education Center. He previously had a career in the Air Force. Familial ties to farming drove his interest in plant growth and production where he maintains a desire to serve his community by helping others succeed. Currently, Criss and his family live in Santa Rosa County. His role is to lead a team of master gardeners who provide expertise in horticulture and Florida friendly landscaping.

The UF/IFAS Santa Rosa Extension provides residents of Santa Rosa County with research-backed education and expertise in specific areas. The extension office offers clinics that provide plant diagnostics and help gardeners maximize production in the local environment, including lawn, edible and ornamental gardening. These clinics are available five days a week at the Milton office, 6263 Dogwood Drive in Milton, and Tuesdays in the Gulf Breeze tax office, 5841 Gulf Breeze Parkway.