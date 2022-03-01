Trooper Seriously Injured When Box Truck Hits His Patrol Vehicle On I-10

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured Monday when his stopped vehicle was struck by a box truck on I-10 in Okaloosa County.

The trooper noticed a white SUV abandoned on the side of the roadway and pulled over to investigate, activating his emergency lights. A short time later, a box truck driven by a 40-year old Escambia County an swerved off the roadway and sideswiped the trooper’s patrol car and the SUV.

The state trooper was transported to Ft Walton Medical Hospital.

“The trooper is in good spirits with family and friends as well as fellow troopers at his side.”

Charges are pending against the driver of the box truck, according to FHP, according to a FHP report.