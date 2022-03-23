Train Blocks Highway 4 Crossing In Century

March 23, 2022

A CSX train blocked the East Highway 4 crossing just east of Highway 29 in Century for a period of time Wednesday morning.

Local officials reported the crossing was blocked for over an hour.

There was no word why the train stopped. By 11:20 a.m., the crossing was clear.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

3 Responses to “Train Blocks Highway 4 Crossing In Century”

  1. Jr on March 23rd, 2022 12:47 pm

    They stop at Whataburger and eat all the time. about a month ago they had every crossing in Century blocked from Salters lake Rd. to cottage st. behind the Dollar general store. An emergency vehicle would have to go all the way around through downtown Flomaton just to get to us. Something needs to be done, and I know they have to stop and wait on other trains and there’s a schedule. If they have to stop they need to stop before they get into town.

  2. century on March 23rd, 2022 12:18 pm

    should be against the law

  3. Billy on March 23rd, 2022 11:52 am

    An ambulance or fire truck is going to get held up there one day on an emergency call and is going to own CXS.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 