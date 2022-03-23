Train Blocks Highway 4 Crossing In Century
March 23, 2022
A CSX train blocked the East Highway 4 crossing just east of Highway 29 in Century for a period of time Wednesday morning.
Local officials reported the crossing was blocked for over an hour.
There was no word why the train stopped. By 11:20 a.m., the crossing was clear.
Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments
3 Responses to “Train Blocks Highway 4 Crossing In Century”
They stop at Whataburger and eat all the time. about a month ago they had every crossing in Century blocked from Salters lake Rd. to cottage st. behind the Dollar general store. An emergency vehicle would have to go all the way around through downtown Flomaton just to get to us. Something needs to be done, and I know they have to stop and wait on other trains and there’s a schedule. If they have to stop they need to stop before they get into town.
should be against the law
An ambulance or fire truck is going to get held up there one day on an emergency call and is going to own CXS.