Tate Varsity Tames The Wildcats; Tate JV Shuts Out Washington

Tate 14, Washington 3

The Tate Aggies varsity tamed the Washington Wildcats 14-3 in six innings Thursday night.

Rilee Lowery earned the win for the Aggies. In four innings, he allowed two hits and one run while striking out two. Colten Swiers and Ethan McAnally closed the game in relief. McAnally had one strikeout, while Swiers allowed one hit and two runs.

Madox Land, Drew Reaves, Bray Touchstone and Jackson Perreyclear led at the plate for the Aggies with a couple of hits each. Clif Quiggins, McAnally, Kirk Mosley, Jackson Penton, Jay Davis, Frankie Randall and Bricen Kelly each added a hit.

For a photo gallery from varsity and JV, click here.

Tate 11, Washington 0 (JV)

The JV Tate Aggies shut out the Washington Wildcats 11-0 Thursday.

Croom went two innings for the Aggies with no runs, two hits and three strikeouts.

Brayden Noble was 2-2 at the plate to lead the Aggies.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.