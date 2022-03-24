Tate Varsity Shuts Out Escambia And JV Wins 14-4; Tate Freshmen Defeat Pace 8-4

Tate 5, Escambia 0

The Tate Aggies shut out Escambia 5-0 Wednesday night.

Dalton Biggs started for Tate, going one inning, allowing one hit with no runs and striking out six. Ethan McAnally pitched for one inning, allowing one hit, no runs and striking out two.

Kirk Mosley and Jackson Penton had two hits each to lead the Aggies at the plate. Madox Land, Clif Quiggins, Drew Reaves, Bray Touchstone and Cade Kelly each had one hit.

For more photos from varsity and JV action, click here.

Tate 14, Escambia 4 (JV)

With an eight-run second inning, the JV Tate Aggies powered past the Escambia Gators 14-4 Wednesday.

Colton Swiers pitched one inning, giving up one run and one hit. Gabe Patterson tossed three, giving up one run on two hits and striking out five. Tristin Lynn spent one inning on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit and striking out one.

The Aggies were led at the plate by Cole McNair and Allan Beasley with two hits each. Josh Murph, Neal Croom, J Sadar and Ketch King each added one hit.

Tate 8, Pace 5 (Freshmen)

The Tate Freshmen Aggies defeated Pace 8-4 Wednesday afternoon.

Taite Davis earned the win for Tate, going four innings, allowing zero runs on zero hits. Posta threw one inning in relief, allowing four runs on four hits.

Brady Smith and Tyler Folmar both had a couple of hits for the Aggies. Brayden Beck and Zane Warrington added one hit each.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Laura Glodfelter, click to enlarge.