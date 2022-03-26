Tate Tops West Florida 2-1 As 11-Inning Strike Out Cancer Game Raises $31,000

March 26, 2022

The fight against cancer was the big winner Friday night as the Tate Aggies defeated West Florida 2-1 in a long 11 innings..

Organizers said the annual Strike Out Cancer Game raised over $31,000 to benefit the local chapter of American Cancer Society.

Tate’s Courtney Lundquist allowed just three hits and one run over the entire 11 innings while striking out six.

Sydney Scapin lasted a complete game for West Florida, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out 27. (Yes, that’s twenty-seven.)

Lacy Wilson, Kara Wine, Christina Mason and Michayla Kent had one hit each for the Lady Aggies.

Scapin had two hits for the Lady Jaguars, and Madelyn McAnally had one.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Stephani Pyron, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 