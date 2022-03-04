Tate Students Prepare 60,000 Meals Of Hope (With Photo Gallery)

March 4, 2022

The Tate High School FFA and volunteers will worked Thursday morning to package about 60,000 meals for the community.

They exceeded their goal of feeding 50,000 with the Meals of Hope project.

All the packaged meals will be distributed to families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Pictured: Tate High FFA students and volunteers work assembly line fashion to package 60,000 meals Thursday morning. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

