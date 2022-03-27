Tate Aggies Shut Out Fort Walton Saturday Night At Blue Wahoos Stadium

March 27, 2022

The pitchers combined as the Tate Aggies shut out Fort Walton Beach 11-0 Saturday at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the win for Tate, going three innings, allow two hits, no runs, striking out five and walking one. Ethan McAnally and Gabe Patterson closed out the game, allowing no hits in the final two innings.

Jackson Penton went 3-3 with four RBIs and a run to lead the Aggies at the plate. Clif Quiggins was 2-3 with two RBIs and a run. Madox Land, Drew Reaves, McAnally, Frankie Randall ad Dalton Biggs each added a hit.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Photos by Laura Krause Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

