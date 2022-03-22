Strong to Severe Storms Becoming Likely This Afternoon Into Wednesday Morning

The risk of severe storms begins to increase Tuesday afternoon and evening into Wednesday morning.

Potential threats include winds capable of damaging trees, power lines, structures and crops; tornadoes; and large hail. Areas of flash flooding are possible.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 60. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.