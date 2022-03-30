Store Clerk Doused With Gas, Set On Fire In Escambia County

An Escambia County convenience store clerk was doused with gasoline and set on fire Wednesday afternoon at a Circle K on W Street at Massachusetts Avenue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 30-year old Betty McFadden was told not to panhandle earlier in the day outside the service station. She left, retrieved a gas can, and panhandled for the gas before going inside.

McFadden then “followed that employee and started throwing matches on that employee and caught the employee on fire, then calmly walked out of the store,” Simmons said.

The sheriff said the employee has life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

A second employee was burned while attempting to help the victim.

A K-9 unit tracked down and arrested McFadden. She has been charged with attempted murder.