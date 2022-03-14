Sheriff Chip Simmons Is Looking To Sell Someone A Bull

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons is looking to sell someone a bull.

The “black bull with white face” will be sold at 10 a.m. this Wednesday, March 17, at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Molino Substation at 5844 Highway 29. It will be sold the “highest and best” bidder with cash in hand

For more information, call (850) 436-9447.

The bull was found in the area of Wymart Road, off Longleaf Drive, back in February. It went unclaimed by its owner.