Sheriff Addresses Rumors, Unfounded Report Of Student With A Gun On Tate High Campus

[NorthEscambia.com Exclusive] — Wednesday morning, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office received an unfounded report of a student with a gun on the Tate High School campus. No gun was found, but social media was full of conflicting rumors.

“It triggers a response from law enforcement and the school district,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “If it has merit, our response will be immediate and overwhelming.”

The unfounded report was ultimately found to be related to the suspension of a student for a violation of the school district’s weapons policies in mid-February and his return to campus Wednesday morning.

NorthEscambia.com has learned that a rifle was found about two weeks ago inside the student’s truck while it was parked on campus. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said it was determined in consultation with the State Attorney’s Office that no law was broken.

The school then suspended the student for violating their rules. The student missed a meeting Tuesday to discuss the suspension, and he had a letter in hand that stated that he could return to campus Wednesday, ECSO said.

NorthEscambia.com obtained a copy of that letter from one of the student’s parents. The letter is posted above, with identifying information redacted by us.

“It has become necessary that we place [student] back into your supervision during the school hours for ten days, beginning February 15, 2022 and ending March 1, 2022,” the letter from a Tate High dean stated. “Unless you are otherwise advised, this student must not return to school until March 2, 2022.”

ECSO said they were asked Wednesday to remove the student for trespassing, but they were unable to do so because he was never trespassed warned before Wednesday. The Sheriff’s Office stated that the student never made any threat involving a weapon.

Meanwhile, social media told a very different story. Students, parents and others claiming to be in the know posted a variety of rumors, unsubstantiated claims and sometimes altered or old unconfirmed screenshots showing alleged threats. And the rumors grew and changed rapidly.

“Oftentimes, a small piece of information balloons into something that is incognizable from the original,” Simmons said. “Once the rumor starts, they can spread these things and they put their own interpretations on those posts or those photos. Quite frankly, they made those things up.”

The sheriff said his deputies work quickly in a situation like that on Wednesday to see what actually has transpired and how any threat originated.

“It is really counterproductive to the safety and the security of our schools,” said Cody Strother, spokesperson for the Escambia County School District. “The safety and safety and security of our staff and students are so important, and we are grateful for our staff, law enforcement partners and our families for their assistance.”

During Wednesday’s lockdown, parents gathered outside the locked gates at Tate High School to checkout their children as the rumors continued to swirl online. Additional rumors or violence or threats began to circulate after an ambulance arrived on campus. But the ambulance was responding to a seemingly minor medical problem suffered by an adult that was unrelated to the lockdown incident.

“As a parent I understand people want to make sure their children are safe,” Simmons said.

“When we are in certain level security scenarios, students are much safer on campus in the place where they are,” Strother stated.

