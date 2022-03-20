Red Cross Assisting Storm Victims That Lost Everything In Trailer Park North Of Atmore

The Red of Alabama is assisting victims of Friday’s destruction at a trailer park north of Atmore.

The Red Cross has conducted damage assessments and has been offering assistance from the Poarch Creek Fire Department’s training facility. Anyone that was a victim of Friday’s storm that still needs assistance can call 1-800-RED CROSS.

The National Weather Service on Saturday determined that straight line winds were responsible for damage at the Big Oak Mobile Home Park on Jack Springs Road. There were 10 injuries and at least nine mobile homes that were destroyed when winds of 90-100 mph hit that area north of Poarch Creek reservation.

Pictured: The American Red Cross on the ground offering assistance amid the destruction at this mobile home park north of Atmore. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.