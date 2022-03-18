A Teachable ‘Operation’ – Byrneville Elementary Students Perform Surgeries

Students at Byrneville Elementary School performed surgery last week as they studied the human body in science.

In the “Room 41 Surgical Center’, students wore full surgical gear and called each other “doctor” as they were tasked with several surgeries. The organs were created out of playdough and the tools were toothpicks, but students were able to learn and have fun doing it.

