Pensacola Man Critically Injured In Highway 29 Wreck Near Bogia

March 1, 2022

A 47-year old Pensacola man was critically injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Bogia.

The man’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree about 8:30 a.m. along northbound Highway 29 about a half mile north of Bogia Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said he failed to negotiate a slight curve.

The man was airlifted by ShandsCair helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital were he was listed in “very critical” condition, according to FHP.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 